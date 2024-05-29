Taylor Swift Fans Pressure Her to Speak Out on Palestine

Taylor Swift fans are putting pressure on the singer to speak out about the Israel-Hamas war ... even going as far as demonstrating at the "Eras" tour over in Europe.

Following an airstrike on Rafah Sunday -- which reportedly killed 45 Palestinians -- several celebs have spoken out on social media, calling for a ceasefire. Taylor, however, has been noticeably silent ... prompting the hashtag #SwiftiesforPalestine to gain traction on X.

Several Swifties have even expressed their pro-Palestine stance at her "Eras" tour in person as well ... creating Free Palestine friendship bracelets and holding signs -- which read "We Demand Swift Action" and "Speak Now" -- encouraging TS to take a stand.

Some attendees have even taken to bringing Palestine's flag to her show -- with one image going viral for a fan reportedly hanging the flag on the balcony of their section.

To all Madrid swifties who are attending the eras tour, please spread awareness about Palestine, whether it be bringing a flag, a sign or exchanging friendship bracelets. Be loud, be angry, make sure you are seen. #SwiftiesForPalestine pic.twitter.com/bJSx8tMzcf — MÉLINA!! 🍉 (@melinaswifts) May 29, 2024 @melinaswifts

While Taylor has yet to address the situation in the Middle East, several of her collaborators have shared pro-Palestine sentiments on social media.

Paramore, who is currently opening for Taylor on the tour, called on their fans to donate to Doctors Without Borders, highlighting the work the org is doing in Gaza.

The band wrote on their Instagram Stories ... "We do not believe that support for our Palestinian friends and family equals anti-Semitism. We love our Jewish friends and family and pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages. That being said, we simply cannot support a genocide. We stand in solidarity with those calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire."

Taylor infamously avoided taking political stances early on in her career ... making a splash in 2020 when she endorsed Joe Biden for president -- a first for the singer at the time.