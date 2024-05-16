Taylor Swift & Kim Kardashian Being Blocked En Masse Over Viral Gaza Trend

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are among the biggest celebs being blocked en masse on social media -- and it all has to do with the Israel-Palestine war, among other issues.

The two superstars -- who are, ironically, archenemies -- have been losing a crap ton of followers on Instagram and other platforms over the past several days, which is in line with a broader trend that's sweeping the internet right now ... namely, boycotting stars.

Play video content TikTok/@ladyfromtheoutside

You might've heard about this at this point -- especially after the Met Gala ... when the whole movement kicked into high gear and normies mobilized to block A-listers far and wide.

The reason fans are unfollowing their favorite celebs now mostly has to do with the situation in Gaza -- where there's an ongoing conflict and lots of destruction ... and where many believe Hollywood's elite haven't shed enough light and spoken up in favor of Palestine.

You don't have to follow them to block them. Kim Kardashian just lost 3 million followers. pic.twitter.com/ddLDhQU44Y — carol leonard (@laughingcat2016) May 9, 2024 @laughingcat2016

Reports citing social media trackers claim that in the wake of this campaign -- which is all over TikTok now, and trickling into Instagram -- claim that Kim and Taylor have lost the most amount of followers out of all the A-listers ... we're talking upwards of 100,00 each.

Now, considering they both have millions upon millions of people following their accounts ... it's relatively small potatoes and not all that significant -- but the longer it goes on, the more it might have an effect ... which is what these people are hoping for in their long-term goal.

A longtime Taylor Swift fan explains why she is disgusted with #TaylorSwift 🛩️ and why she is blocking her - I agree with everything she says in this video.



Block @taylorswift13 #blockout2024 #FreePalestine ✊🇵🇸🪁 pic.twitter.com/5EUEf9quvR — Free Palestine (@WildernessWypt) May 10, 2024 @WildernessWypt

They're thinking that if these celebs lose a bunch of followers, it'll ultimately affect their bottom line by impacting the amount of money they receive for sponsored posts, etc. To be frank though ... it remains to be seen if this is actually going to do what they're aiming for.

Another layer to this is regular folks protesting against class disparity in general -- and calling out celebs for not using their platform/resources enough to help the world ... so there's that.

Play video content TikTok/@a.soulchild

In terms of how Kim and Taylor have both reacted to the war in the Middle East ... it's mostly been crickets from each of them -- although Kim recently chirped up and said everyone deserves to be free when a pro-Palestine protester interrupted her event in Germany.

Taylor, meanwhile, really hasn't said a damn thing either way -- although, her "Eras" tour movie continued playing in Israel after the Oct. 7 attacks and the ugly fallout thereafter.

It seems both of their reactions (or non-reactions) to the turmoil isn't sitting well with a lot of young people online -- and now, they're trying to hurt them with a lowered follower count.