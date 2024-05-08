Kim Kardashian Says 'Free Everybody' During Pro-Palestine Outburst

Play video content TikTok/@a.soulchild

Kim Kardashian is catching flak for speaking up on the Palestine-Israel conflict and taking a both-sides approach -- a moment that was caught on camera thousands of miles from home.

The reality star was in Hamburg Tuesday -- yes, she flew to Germany right after the Met Gala this week -- and was sitting onstage during a panel at the OMR digital and marketing trade fair ... where she was talking shop and strategy, when the event got interrupted.

A woman in the crowd started chanting "Free Palestine" and eventually had to be escorted out ... but during the whole ordeal, Kim got on her microphone and said "Free everybody."

It was very off-the-cuff and you can hear the moderator follow up by saying "free speech" ... and then they continue on with their conversation as the lady gets ushered away.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The whole thing came and went ... but the fact Kim was filmed saying "free everybody" is now making the rounds online -- and she's being accused of being a bit of a hypocrite.

As you may be aware ... a lot of people consider what's going on in Gaza to be "genocide" -- and considering Kim has been outspoken on other related issues, like the Armenian genocide, some are arguing she should condemn what's happening in the Middle East too.

Now, in terms of a position Kim has taken amid this whole saga ... she's expressed sympathy and dismay for the Oct. 7 attacks -- but doesn't appear to have said much about all the aftermath that's followed. Now, however ... she seems to be taking a newer position.

Of course, this ain't gonna sit well with a certain demographic who are fired up about this issue ... including a lot of young people, who are protesting around the world daily.