Kim Kardashian Stuns Everyone With Her Itty-Bitty Waist At Met Gala

Kim Kardashian knows how to make an entrance ... but her appearance at Monday's Met Gala was a shocker ... not over something she said, but because of her teensy-weensy waist!

KK strolled into the fashion world's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum in NYC -- and had all heads turning as she flaunted her shimmering strapless Maison Margiela gown with her midsection wrapped in a corset.

What stunned everyone was how the corset accentuated her itty-bitty waist, which most people are not used to seeing. KK is well known for her full, voluptuous frame.

Still, the reality star looked amazing as she posed for the cameras with her mini gray sweater draped over her shoulders. At one point, she puckered her lips and mouthed something to the shutterbugs.

Her famous family members also made grand entrances in their incredible outfits. Kylie sported a long cream-colored dress with a train.

Kris mesmerized everyone in her white Oscar de la Renta gown. And, Kendall rocked an archival dress with a butt cut-out.

Of course, the event was packed to the gills with other A-listers dressed to the nines, including J Lo, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Doja Cat and many more.