Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Split, Better Off as Friends

Kim Kardashian's moving on from Odell Beckham Jr. -- as the two have decided to go their separate ways, and it's all because there's simply no more love in the air ... just friendship.

Sources with direct knowledge confirm to TMZ ... the reality star/SKIMS founder and the NFL star are no longer seeing each other -- and while it's a bit unclear when exactly they broke things off, we're told it's dunzo on the romance front ... there's no bad blood.

We're told KK and OBJ decided they're better off as platonic pals as opposed to anything more -- and yet, even now, we're told they still have a lot of respect for each other.

More so, our sources tell us Kim's really happy with single life right now -- focusing her effort on her family and career ... something we see all the time in public, whether she's out with her kids or delving into her many ventures. Fact is ... Kim's a busy bee in 2024.

Anyway, this brings an end to the months-long romantic saga between Kim and Odell, punctuating a relationship surrounded more by rumors and whispers than any substantive proof the 2 were actually dating. We never really saw them claim one another as a couple.

As we reported ... Kardashian and Beckham Jr. first started hanging out way back in September 2023 -- but, sources at the time told us they weren't seriously dating.

Through the months, they'd hit a series of the same events but kept a bit of distance -- seemingly to keep people guessing on the exact nature of their relationship. They added further fuel to the fire when they climbed into the same Las Vegas elevator in February.

The couple did end up showing a tiny bit of PDA eventually -- notably, at Jay-Z and Beyonce's Oscars after-party ... where Kim was seen grabbing Odell's face. We never actually saw them kiss or anything ... but that was about the closest it ever got out in the open.