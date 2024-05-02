Robert De Niro Did Not Shout at Pro-Palestinian Protesters, Rep Says

Robert De Niro did NOT yell at pro-Palestinian protesters in NYC ... this despite a video making the rounds online suggesting otherwise.

The actor was filmed shouting at a group of individuals last week in NYC, accusing the crowd of "talking nonsense" and needing to go home. Several pro-Israel X accounts shared the video ... claiming the encounter proves De Niro stands with Israel in its war on Hamas.

However, De Niro's rep has shut this notion down ... saying the footage was merely a rehearsal from his new Netflix show, "Zero Day." As it turns out, De Niro was actually just practicing scripted lines while rehearsing in front of a group of extras.

The rep says ... "Someone copied the post and fabricated an entirely different and bogus meaning."

Not to spoil the forthcoming conspiracy thriller ... but De Niro is playing a former prez who is forced to come out of retirement in order to help prevent a harrowing cyber-attack.

The series also stars Lizzy Caplan, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Matthew Modine, Angela Bassett, and Jesse Plemons ... who you can actually see standing next to RDN.

Tension between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators has been rising in recent weeks ... with several encampments popping up on college campuses across the country. That applies to Columbia University too ... which is in New York, and why some De Niro was addressing protesters from there. So, it's no wonder his team distanced themselves from this.