Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler Have Private Dinner

Unlikely Trio Hang Out For Some Malibu Fun

This is something you don't see every day ... Robert De Niro, Austin Butler and Snoop Dogg hanging out at a private home -- and having a blast!

Well ... that's exactly what happened at Snoop's Malibu estate Friday and the iconic rapper's son, Cordell, posted a bunch of footage to Instagram showing all the fun during the mini star-studded event.

Check it out ... in one pic, De Niro, Butler, Snoop, and Cordell were sitting together with big smiles on their faces. De Niro and Snoop were also flashing peace signs.

Another image captured De Niro and Snoop posing for a photo with their arms around each other.

Two videos showed De Niro, Butler, and Snoop mingling with another guest, and De Niro and Snoop talking into the camera as they joked about Snoop having "Italian in his blood."

To top it off, Cordell wrote in the IG caption that all of them were gonna sit down for dinner.