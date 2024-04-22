Kim Kardashian Loses 100K+ IG Followers, Swifties Flood Comment Section

Kim Kardashian's social media profile is taking a hit in the wake of Taylor Swift dropping a new diss track about the reality TV star.

ICYMI ... Taylor's new song, "thanK you aIMee," is a thinly veiled revenge anthem against Kim -- hence the capitalized letters in the title. In the song, Taylor blasts a bully from her past ... slamming the woman as a "bronze spray-tanned statue."

And, only a few days after the track's release, Kim's lost more than 100,000 fans on social media ... with countless Swifties spamming her Instagram and X pages with vitriol.

One fan wrote ... "Finally someone stood up to Aimee."

Another said Kim should've apologized back in 2016, after she tried to paint Taylor as a liar by releasing a private conversation between the singer and her ex-husband, Kanye West.

However, not everyone has viewed this new diss track as a negative ... with several of Kim's fans claiming this song has only further elevated the SKIMS mogul's fame. Others have called on Kim's momager Kris Jenner to cash in on the drama by responding to the diss track on the family's Hulu show.

BTW, losing 100K on social is basically a blip on Kim's radar -- she does still have 363 million, just on Instagram.

Taylor has made it no secret she's still upset with Kim all these years later -- in her 'TIME' Person of the Year cover story, she called out Kim by name for trying to get her canceled.

She said ... "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar ... That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before."

Kim has ignored the drama for the most part ... but this might be over the fact her daughter, North West, is a Taylor Swift fan -- which TS references in 'aIMee.'

