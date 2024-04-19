Taylor Swift Seems to Label Kim Kardashian a Bully In New Song

Taylor Swift appears to be taking a major swipe at her nemesis, Kim Kardashian, in one of her songs from her new album ... that's what the internet thinks anyway, for good reason.

Taylor's latest record, "The Tortured Poets Department," dropped Friday ... and there's a song on there called "thanK you aIMee" -- which everyone noticed has certain capitalization that spells out Kim's name. The lyrics themselves also seem to allude directly to KK.

Taylor's lyrics describe "aIMee" as a "bronze spray-tanned statue" in her hometown that "threatens to push me down the stairs at our school."

At another point, Taylor spits out ... "All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed f*** you, Aimee to the night sky, as the blood was gushing. But I can’t forget the way you made me heal."

Taylor even seems to allude to her own mother, Andrea Swift, who wanted aIMee "dead." The bigger clue, though, that she's talking about Kim lies in a line about this "aIMee" and her kids ... whom Taylor says will be singing her songs one day, including this one.

The reason that's telling is because North has already done that -- posting videos on the shared TikTok she has with Kim and singing to one of Taylor's most famous songs.

Play video content 1/5/23

Of course, the bigger takeaway here is that -- if this is indeed about Kim -- Taylor isn't over their years-long feud ... which dates back to 2016, when Kanye West was still in the mix. You're probably well familiar with the whole "Famous" saga ... and TS hasn't forgotten either.

In fact, it was clear she still held hard feelings from her TIME interview last year -- when she said she never got an apology from Kim ... and suggested she was still owed one, even now.