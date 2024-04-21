Taylor Swift Review Writer's Name Left Out Over Safety Concerns

Taylor Swift's fans jump to defend their girl T-Swizzle ... and, one magazine's so concerned they removed a reviewer's byline -- 'cause they worried the person might get threats.

Paste, an entertainment/culture outlet, published its review of "The Tortured Poets Department" Friday ... but didn't include a specific author's name in the byline.

The magazine included an editor's note on its account ... saying when it reviewed "Lover" back in 2019 the writer who penned the piece received threats of violence -- and, the mag didn't want to put an employee in danger.

Probably a good call ... 'cause the review absolutely trashes Swift's 11th studio album -- saying it infantilizes its audience and comparing it to controversial poet Rupi Kaur's work.

The opening line sets the tone for the entire piece ... with the writer starting off by saying, "Sylvia Plath did not stick her head in an oven for this!" -- so, yeah the review's pretty critical.

But, Paste's review ain't stopping people from listening to the album ... 'cause 'TTPD' reportedly made history when it became the first album to garner more than 300 million Spotify streams in just one day.

BTW ... people online have mixed reactions to Paste's decision -- with some saying her fans should be allowed to debate with a person who's criticizing their fav artist while others applauded Paste for protecting their writer.