Taylor Swift Releases 'Fortnight' YouTube Compilation Video With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift can't hide she's totally smitten with BF Travis Kelce in her new YouTube promotional clip for her first music video, "Fortnight," off her recently released 11th album.

Play video content Youtube/ @TaylorSwift

The pop superstar's short, but sweet YT montage shows various parts of her personal life as the "Fortnight" track plays in the background with Travis appearing almost instantly.

The clip begins with Taylor rocking out in the studio, then cuts to Travis giving her a smooch as she cooks in the kitchen.

Other images capture Taylor exercising, sewing, hanging out on a boat with friends, making cinnamon buns, and hitting the pickleball courts -- with a paddle emblazoned with Trav's Kansas City Chiefs logo.

The vid also highlights her and Trav under a massive tree -- which is located at Supertree Grove in Singapore.

You may recall, in March Taylor and Travis shared an intimate date at Supertree Grove as part of an international leg of her 'Eras' tour. The NFL star traveled across the world to see Taylor perform in Singapore, leaving little doubt about their commitment.

But Taylor's not giving any love to her ex Joe Alwyn on her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which was officially released Friday.

In one song, "So Long London," Taylor rips into Alwyn for his alleged depression, which she seemingly attributes to their break-up.