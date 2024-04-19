Taylor Swift Likes Shady Post About Joe Alwyn, Sings About His Depression

Taylor Swift reveled in an internet meme ripping into her ex, Joe Alwyn ... which dovetails with the shots she took at him on her new album, and her fans are loving it.

Ahead of Friday's release of Taylor's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," the singer released a few lyrics ... hinting the new work would be about her most recent exes, especially Joe -- whom she dated for a whopping 6 years.

Unsurprisingly, Swifties ran with this theory ... creating a ton of memes ahead of the album about how Joe would likely be put on blast in the new music (which turned out to be true).

One fan photoshopped Joe's face into a scene from "The Hunger Games," writing ... "every time we get a new lyric the hunger games cannon goes off." Translation ... JA's a dead man.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The post seemingly gave Taylor a chuckle ... as she hit the like button on Instagram, showing her support for the dig. However, the meme was included in a roundup of other jokes about the album, including one meme that ranked her exes ... with Joe on the bottom rung.

Like we said ... Taylor liked this post in its entirety -- so on its face, she's cosigning all of it.

If you listen to the actual music, there's no denying Joe was a big influence for 'Tortured Poets' ... with Tay giving insight into their split in her new song, "So Long London."

If the lyrics are any indication ... Taylor and Joe's relationship struggled because of his alleged depression -- something Taylor appears to resent and blame for their uncoupling.

She sings ... "You swore that you loved me, but where were the clues? I died on the altar waiting for the proof / You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days."

While it may seem like Taylor is finger-pointing... she explained on social media she's just as much to blame for her heartbreak, and that there's no score to settle. Still, she's clearly coming for Joe and making it seem like he wasn't a great BF.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kinda contradictory, but the takeaway seems to be ... Joe was simply too much of a sad boy for Taylor, and she needs to be free and happy. Enter Travis Kelce ... who's all of that.