Travis Kelce Headed to Singapore to See Taylor Swift, Manager Confirms

Travis Kelce is going back overseas to see Taylor Swift perform in concert again -- only this time, he's flying to Asia to catch her ... and it looks like his personal team is tagging along.

The Chiefs tight end is all set to head to Singapore to see her perform while she's still in town -- her shows run from Thursday through the weekend. After that, she's got a nice long break before the "Eras" tour kicks up again in May ... at which point, she'll be hitting up Europe.

Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!! pic.twitter.com/criGDApGX6 — Eric Flannery (@CoachFlan) March 6, 2024 @CoachFlan

For now ... Travis will join her where she's been for about a week now -- as confirmed by TK's manager, André Eanes, who's apparently also going to Singapore to see Taylor too.

A coach named Eric Flannery posted a photo of himself hobnobbing with Travis' manager at the Cavs game, and wrote ... "Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!!"

So, yeah ... sounds like Travis will be en route to Singapore here in a bit -- but it remains to be seen when exactly he'll arrive ... and if he and Taylor will have any time to themselves.

Like we said, she's got a show scheduled for Thursday night ... so if he's flying today, he might be cutting it close. In any case, he'll likely catch one of her upcoming shows.

The last time Travis was with Taylor was a couple weeks ago when he was in Sydney for a brief visit -- where they hit up the zoo together on a romantic date ... not to mention him crashing one of her concerts as well, which ended with a nice public smooch post-show.

Travis was only there for a couple days or so before he jetted on back to Vegas to continue partying with his Chiefs teammates to celebrate their Super Bowl Victory ... yes, again.

After that, Trav was here in L.A. for a bit playing some golf and hanging with friends -- and before long ... he was out in Philadelphia to help his brother, Jason, ring in some big news.

As we reported ... JK announced he was retiring from the NFL, and it proved to be an emotional moment -- with Jason tearing up at the podium, and even Travis himself crying.

Following, Jason's retirement presser ... the two Kelce brothers hit up their hometown of Cleveland for a Cavaliers game -- and they had the red carpet rolled out for them there too.

Now, Travis is reuniting with his girlfriend ... safe to say, he's a busy man these days -- perhaps even more so than he was during the season. Makes sense ... with him dating Taylor, he's arguably more popular than ever -- and he's obviously very much so in demand.