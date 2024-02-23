Travis Kelce Attends Taylor Swift's Sydney Concert, Kiss After Show

Play video content

Travis Kelce was front and center for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as she took the stage down under anew ... and she showed her appreciation for him afterward with a little sugar.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was among thousands of people in attendance Friday at Accor Stadium in Sydney -- where T-Swift kicked off a fresh round of performances heading into the weekend. Just like at other shows of hers he's been to ... the fans went wild.

Lots of videos are floating around on X that show TK making his way to his spot in the stadium -- and as he passed a bunch of Swifties ... they were losing their s*** screaming.

Travis soaked up all the attention ... clapping and waving at all the young'ns as he passed them -- with security flanking him on all sides, of course. He had a buddy with him too -- Ross Travis -- who's a former Chiefs player ... and who's randomly accompanying Travis on this Aussie trip. Taylor's dad, Scott, was also in the mix as Trav went to his VIP tent.

BTW ... there were other famous people at this show -- namely, Katy Perry and Rita Ora ... and Travis snapped a photo with the latter. Indeed, he's got his friendship bracelet on! After the concert, he was there to greet Taylor -- and lingering fans saw her plant one on him.

As Travis and co. looked on ... Taylor was onstage doing her thing, and put on a helluva show like she normally does. Lots of highlights from that -- all captured in photos, no less.

When it comes to Travis -- the dude is obviously committed to the relationship -- he's already traveled internationally for Taylor before this ... and he did it again here in Australia. He hasn't missed a beat either with Taylor since arriving -- going from plane to zoo date ASAP.

It's no small feat. As we reported ... Travis' long trip to see Taylor again began Tuesday night when he jumped on a private plane from L.A. after having dinner at Nobu Malibu.

He first jetted off to Hawaii for a short stay and then flew to Sydney, where he was pictured walking off the aircraft and climbing inside an SUV. A long trip, no doubt -- and yet ... he powered through and went right to the Sydney Zoo with his gal, playing a good sport.

This marks the 2nd time Trav has traveled around the world for Taylor ... but don't worry, she's done the same for him. Remember, she flew from Tokyo to catch the Super Bowl in Vegas -- and was there on the sidelines cheering for him as he and the Chiefs won it all.

Some wondered if they'd be able to keep the momentum going post-football season -- and so far, it appears they have ... you don't just jet off to Australia if you're half in on a relationship.

We know Trav will be there through the weekend ... but the question is, will he be her roadie through the rest of the tour? She's got shows in Singapore next as the "Eras" tour rolls on.

