Taylor Swift Polishes Off Tokyo Show, Rushes to Catch Flight To Super Bowl

Taylor Swift just wrapped up her fourth and final concert in Tokyo – but she's now rushing to her biggest show back in The States – the Super Bowl!

Check out this video of Taylor taking a bow and waving to her multitude of fans at the Tokyo Dome Saturday night followed by her leaving the venue to take a mini-break from the international leg of her 'Eras' tour.

Her last show went off without a hitch after she suffered a couple snafus on previous nights.

Taylor seemed to have a spring in her step as she apparently made her way to the airport to fly back to the U.S. for Sunday's big matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

While Taylor is not scheduled to perform at the game, she will be showcased in a major way before, during, and after Super Bowl LVIII.

Every camera will be focused on the pop superstar as she cheers on her hunky boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, from her private suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Our sources tell us ... it will be a family affair inside Taylor's VIP room. Taylor's mom, Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney will be seated next to Travis' mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. Of course, everyone will be watching Travis compete for his third Super Bowl ring.

And get this ... Travis is paying the $1 million-plus bill for the suite so his loved ones can have the time of their lives for free. We're also told some of Taylor's closest buds will also be on hand ... but we don't know if any of her famous friends will join the two families.

