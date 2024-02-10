Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Families Sitting in Suite Together, He Paid

Taylor Swfit & Travis Kelce Family Bonding in Super Bowl Suite ... 87's Footing the Bill

2/10/2024 1:00 AM PT
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families are getting super close ... taking in Sunday's big game from a suite together TMZ has learned -- and, like a gentleman, Travis is paying.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Taylor's mom, Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney are going to sit with Travis' mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce while watching Travis compete for his third Super Bowl ring.

Taylor's gonna be there of course, and we're told some of her friends are tagging along ... though we don't know if any of her famous entourage will join the two families.

Allegiant Stadium sources tell us the suite costs well over $1 million ... and we're told that Travis is covering all of it because he just wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday together.

87 sorta said this was the case on his "New Heights" podcast earlier this week when he joked he was "just counting how much money I'm spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come."

Well, we now know exactly who he spent all that dough on ... and it seems like he'll definitely be staying in the good graces of the Swift family.

There's been a ton of interaction between the happy couple and their families this year ... whether it be pics and videos of Donna cheering alongside Taylor or T-Swift hanging out with her own parents at a game, Travis has been feeling the love and support this season.

Now let's just hope Travis' little lyric snafu doesn't change the tone of the weekend!!!

