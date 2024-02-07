Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Offered Free Cannabis Wedding at Vegas Dispensary

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have their choice of Vegas wedding venues if they get engaged at the Super Bowl ... their latest offer is from a weed operation and it's pretty blunt.

Some folks think Travis is gonna pop the question after the Big Game, and while everything we've reported says that's a long shot... one wedding venue is throwing up a Hail Mary.

Las Vegas Cannabis Weddings is offering Taylor and Travis a complimentary weed wedding after the Super Bowl ... trying to sell them on the idea of getting hitched at a grow house.

Now, this isn't any old weed operation ... Las Vegas Cannabis Weddings says they marry people at the world's largest dispensary, Planet 13.

Taylor's favorite number is 13 ... hey, just saying.

LVCW owner Maxine Fensom would officiate the wedding ... she's an ordained minister.

Again, it's a long shot and, as we've told you, Taylor and Travis have already been offered a free wedding at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel ... not that they would accept that offer either.

Couples who aren't the celeb type are getting offered a deal here too ... Las Vegas Cannabis Weddings plans to offer $87 cannabis-themed nuptials for the first 100 couples if Travis' Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

The $87 weed weddings, priced after Travis' No. 87 Chiefs jersey, are only for Valentine's Day ... and there's a Taylor connection here too, because T-Swift once starred in a movie called "Valentine's Day."

If Taylor and Travis don't get engaged, they've also got an offer on the table from a famous Vegas strip club.