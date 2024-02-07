Travis Kelce Seems Unsure If Taylor Swift Will Make It To Super Bowl

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

It appears Taylor Swift might not be at the Super Bowl after all ... 'cause Travis Kelce just seemed to tell reporters he's unsure if his girlfriend will make it.

The Chiefs star dropped the nugget on media members just minutes ago at a news conference in Las Vegas ... when answering a question about whether or not Swift has given him a championship "pep talk."

Swift's boo explained with a laugh that she hasn't ... telling a crowd full of microphones that she's currently focused on entertaining the masses at her latest "Eras Tour" shows out in Japan.

Then, he added, "The Super Bowl, we'll worry about if she can make it" -- implying that it's nowhere near a foregone conclusion that she'll be in attendance on Sunday when he takes on the 49ers.

Swift, of course, is slated to be in Tokyo performing until Saturday ... but most have thought she'd be able to jet off to Sin City in enough time to catch Kelce's kickoff at Allegiant Stadium.

Clearly, though -- at least in the eyes of Kelce -- that's no sure thing.

It'd obviously be a pretty big blow for Chiefs Kingdom -- she's been at every single one of their playoff games so far this postseason ... and K.C.'s won them all.

Kelce was also unsurprisingly peppered with a few other Swift questions while on the podium Wednesday, and he hilariously said he never would've thought his Swift shoutout on his "New Heights" podcast over the summer would've led to all this.

