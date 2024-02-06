Taylor Swift Effect Continues With Swiftie-Themed Super Bowl Party

Taylor Swift's NFL critics have had bad blood over her presence on the football scene ... but Vegas is more than willing to let her dominate their Super Bowl festivities -- take a look!

As a tribute to the pop star tirelessly coming out to cheer on her boo Travis Kelce, a Vegas venue will be going ahead with a Taylor-themed event for the SB weekend -- serving up a cocktail inspired by her signature makeup look to cheers to the winning football team.

Chéri Rooftop, nestled under the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas, will be serving up the "Red Lip Classic" cocktail -- which, of course, also references the lyrics to her tune, "Style."

Combining Malibu, Baileys Strawberry Cream and Disaronno, the drink is price-tagged at $20 and will be available throughout Big Game week.

For those hoping for a bit of a T-Swift break ... there'll be plenty of other places to keep you entertained -- including Sin City hot spot HaSalon who's be hosting "The Big Game Soiree" for SB Sunday.

The venue will transform into a plush living room-style setting with TVs dotted throughout for you to kick back and watch the game in peace without having to deal with the crowds at the Allegiant Stadium -- while also chowing down on some fun game day staples.

Swiftie or not, the Super Bowl weekend is a chance for everyone to come together and celebrate -- though, it's been hard to ignore how much of an impact Taylor Swift has had on the game this year.

The music icon's been responsible for more people than ever tuning into the game thanks to her romance with Travis practically playing out on the field. So, it's only fair to celebrate the woman herself this weekend ... that's how these places feel about it anyway.