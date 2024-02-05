Roger Goodell Praises 'Taylor Swift Effect' Doing Wonders For NFL!!!

The "Taylor Swift effect" is real ... just ask NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who straight-up credited the pop superstar's relationship with Travis Kelce for bringing a ton of new eyes to the whole league.

Commish gushed about Traylor during his annual Super Bowl press conference in Vegas on Monday ... saying there's no denying the positive impact the coupling had on this past season.

While Goodell initially chalked it up to the good competition on the field -- noting 70% of games this season have been within one score in the fourth quarter -- he did admit Taylor's presence has been massive for the organization.

"Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive," Goodell said minutes ago. "Listen, both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people. They seem very happy."

"She knows great entertainment, and I think that's why I think she loves NFL football."

Commish added it's "great" to have Swift -- and her diehard Swifties -- on board ... as it creates a buzz and inspires young women to tune in to games.

As for whether the relationship was scripted, Goodell joked there's no way the league could come up with something THIS good.

"I don't think I'm that good of a scripter -- or anybody on our staff," he said with a laugh.