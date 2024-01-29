Travis Kelce Clearly Tells Taylor Swift 'I Love You,' New Audio Reveals

Play video content

Put all the speculation to rest -- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in love and they don't care who knows ... 'cause new audio proves the Kansas City Chiefs superstar shared his deep feelings for the singer right after the AFC Championship Game.

There was speculation about what exactly was said between the two after the Chiefs punched their tickets to the Super Bowl with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday ... with many believing they dropped L-bombs, but the sound quality couldn't definitively confirm the exchange.

The "Inside the NFL" cameras came through in the clutch for all Tayvis fans just minutes ago ... releasing a clip where hot mics picked up the majority of their convo.

Kelce is heard calling for his lady amid the postgame chaos ... saying, "Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys, I love you," before leaning in for a kiss.

Swift replied by telling him how proud she is ... and there very well may have been an "I love you, too," but we can't say for sure.

Of course, there are several angles Swifties have been trying to dissect ever since the game ended ... with another vid also appearing to show Taylor say "I love you" during an earlier interaction on the field.

