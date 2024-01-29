Airlines Create Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce-Themed Super Bowl Flights

Love is in the air for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce -- and now their fans can be too ... 'cause airlines are cashing in on the celeb romance for the Super Bowl!

Ahead of the big game two Sundays from now, American Airlines has announced direct flights between Kansas City, Missouri, and Sin City with the number "1989" -- which Swifties will immediately recognize as the 2014/2023 re-recorded album of hers.

Following the game, flight AA 87 will be your ticket home to TK's hometown, an obvious nod to his jersey number. Yes, AA went all out with this gimmick-y flight path ... creative, indeed.

They're not the only airline hopping on the T-Swift bandwagon, BTW ... United's doing it too.

UA has added similar flight numbers as well -- including UA 2287 referring to Tay Tay's song "22" and Travis' jersey number. Plus another flight UA 1587 merges Kelce and fellow Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes' jersey numbers. The airline's schedule also includes special flights from San Francisco to Vegas.

Tickets are now available from the airlines' website and their apps -- and you better believe these airlines are banking on people hopping aboard. On its face, this seems to be one mile high club everyone will be scrambling to be a part of!

It's only fitting that these companies are trying to capitalize on the whole frenzy that's blown up among the football couple's super fandom, which kickstarted back in September when Taylor first came out to cheer on Travis, sitting alongside his mamma, Donna Kelce at the time.

Months later, it feels like the gridiron is now a second home for her -- and she's truly become a big NFL consumer/advocate through her romance. In fact, she was seen hugging TK to celebrate the Chiefs bagging a coveted spot at Super Bowl LVIII after they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 Sunday ... and he appeared to say the "L" word. We think.

Of course, if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, there's no way he can't say those three coveted words to his lucky charm: Taylor. Fasten your seatbelts ... the declaration of love may soon be coming!!

