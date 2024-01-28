Taylor Swift Hugs Beau Travis Kelce After Chiefs Secure Super Bowl Spot

Taylor Swift's a very happy pop star right now ... 'cause her boyfriend Travis Kelce just booked a place in Super Bowl LVIII -- and she gave him a huge hug on the field to celebrate.

The Kansas City Chiefs just defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium and booked their ticket to the NFL's final showdown where they'll play either the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions. Tay and Travis hugged it out on the field -- a sweet moment between the power couple.

Taylor was super into the entire game ... cheering loudly after Travis caught a TD in the first quarter -- and wringing her hands down the stretch when Baltimore looked like they might mount a late comeback. Happy ending for a team that's dominated the league in recent years.

It's K.C.'s fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years, but their first since Taylor and Travis took over as the world's most famous couple.

While she won't be on the field in Vegas Feb. 11 -- this feels like a big moment for Tay too ... a culmination of a full season of football super fandom that started way back in September.

Remember ... we first saw Taylor at the Chiefs' week 3 matchup against the Bears. She sat next to Donna Kelce -- the first time but most certainly not the last -- while she watched her BF beat down on Chicago for a 41-10 Chiefs W.

T-Swift headed on the road for the next game -- traveling to East Rutherford, New Jersey to watch K.C. pull out a narrow 23-20 win over the New York Jets. She brought some friends with her BTW ... close friend Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and freakin' Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman.

On top of that, Swift was spotted hanging the night before with Sophie Turner and one new friend in NYC ... Brittany Mahomes -- who has remained a constant football companion for the 34-year-old.

The Swift era in K.C. kept going strong ... with a 19-8 win over the Broncos on a chilly Thursday night in Missouri back in October. Taylor gave Donna a friendship bracelet ... and the Chiefs moved to 3-0 with Swift in attendance.

Four appearances, four wins for the Chiefs. Taylor and new BFF Brittany hit the suite for the Chiefs' win over the Chargers on Oct. 22. They even revealed a new secret handshake to the world ... reviews were mixed.

It took more than a month for Swift to hit up another NFL game ... with Travis traveling to Europe to play a game and Swift going on tour in South America. We didn't worry about the couple though -- 'cause Travis went down to Argentina to visit for a couple days.

Swift cropped up again in early December ... but the long-term separation seemed to spoil the T-Swift magic. The Chiefs dropped their first game with Swift in attendance to the Green Bay Packers -- and some fans started to question if there was a curse attached to the star.

Bills vs Chiefs ... a game marred by controversy -- and T-Swift was on hand to see all of it. A competitive game throughout, Taylor could be seen blasting those amazing pipes of hers ... before a controversial offsides call late resulted in a 20-17 Buffalo victory and a Patrick Mahomes freakout.

On the road once again ... Taylor traveled to New England to watch the Chiefs play the Patriots with her pops, Scott. The Chiefs got back to their winning ways in a 27-17 victory win over Bill Belichick's boys.

Merry Christmas, Taylor!!! Instead of roasting chestnuts on an open fire, Swift -- joined by one of the few people more popular than her, Santa Claus -- cheered on her man from the suite on Christmas Day against the Raiders. Another L for the red and gold.

Another holiday, another Swift appearance. On New Year's Eve, Taylor watched as K.C. beat Cincinnati -- taking home the AFC West title after coming back from 10 points down to win 25-17.

A week off for Tay ... Travis skipped the last regular season game against the L.A. Chargers to get some much-needed rest before the playoffs and a showdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor braved blistering cold temps to watch the Chiefs take home the win in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs -- and she looked absolutely enthralled with TK postgame.

The dreaded Bills once again ... but this time, no late offsides call changed the game. Instead, the Chiefs won 27-24 after a field goal miss by Bills kicker Tyler Bass ... though most people are gonna remember a shirtless Jason Kelce.