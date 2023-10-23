Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Get Mixed Reactions on Special Handshake

... Social Media Gives Thumbs Up and Down

Play video content Courtesy of NFL

Taylor Swift's special handshake with new BFF Brittany Mahomes went viral during Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game ... but social media users were split on how they felt about it.

The pop star showed up in her now usual suite to cheer on her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as his team destroyed the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17 at Arrowhead Stadium in KC.

Of course, Brittany was right there beside Taylor to support her hubby, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After Travis and Patrick joined forces to score a second quarter TD, Taylor and Brittany went totally nuts, putting their celebratory handshake on display for the world to see.

Secret Handshake ... Something Went Wrong Love It!

Lame As S**t!

Video of the handshake made the rounds on social media -- prompting mixed reactions from the masses.

Some X users thought it was embarrassing, writing, "This is cringe af" or "This is more cringe for me."

Other people accused Taylor and Brittany of practicing the handshake before the game just to garner publicity.

One of them posted, "now this is publicity stunt who practices a handshake she literally just started going to games and chillin with the chiefs lol this wack."

Another X user bluntly stated, "Worst thing ever to happen to the NFL."

On the other hand, many people were loving the handshake and the close friendship that has sprouted between Taylor and Brittany.

Here's a sampling of the positive reactions from X users: "She's (Taylor's) I can't." "I'm so happy Taylor is gaining new friends." "Bestie already has handshake figured out with her new bestie." "Ok, they're besties." "It's peak girlhood I love it so much."

We'll just have to wait and see what the BFFs come up with next week.