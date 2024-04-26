Sam Smith Wears Red Speedo at Miami Beach, Gets Cozy with Mystery Man
Sam Smith Speedster at the Beach ... Bathing Suit, Mystery Man Hold on For Dear Life!!!
Sam Smith hit the beach to cap off the week -- and they bared it all out there ... rocking a de facto Speedo, and showing off some major PDA with a mystery man in the water.
The singer was in Miami Friday, where they stripped down a teeny-tiny bathing suit and got into the water ... with all their tattoos on display, including a Betty Boop one by their leg. There's lots of ink on Sam's body ... and they certainly gave folks an eyeful to take in.
While Sam was splashing around, a dude joined them and got a little touch-feely as well. While they were both neck-deep underwater, this fella started riding on SS like a horse.
It's basically a piggy-back ride in the ocean, and they both seemed to have a blast out there.
Eventually, Sam and their pal were joined by even more friends -- with the whole group greeting one another ... and handing out hugs and kisses. Looks like a big ol' meetup.
It's great to see Sam out and about in the sunshine, and comfortable in their own skin. We know Sam's been on a major body-positivity journey in recent years -- this after struggling with self-image insecurities. Now, they're embracing what they're working with for all to see.
Sam tends to be a bit of a lightning rod at times ... but here, they're dishing the electricity!