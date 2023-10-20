Travis Kelce Gives 'Tayvis' Halloween Costume Tips

Here's How To Be Me For Halloween

Want to dress like "Tayvis" for Halloween? You're in luck ... 'cause Travis Kelce himself just doled out tips on how to make the costume authentic!!

The topic got brought up at Kelce's media availability on Friday ... when a reporter made the Chiefs star aware that plenty of people across the U.S. are planning to dress as him and his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the October holiday.

Kelce said his side of the getup must include a couple things in order to look just right.

"The mustache is slowly starting to disappear but I tell you what man, that 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic for a little bit," Kelce said, "and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time."

"So I guess my 'stache and then maybe ... maybe a bracelet or something, I don't know."

Kelce -- who signed a $57.25 million extension in June -- also spoke with media members about his surprise return to "Saturday Night Live" last week in New York City ... and he explained his funny part in the Swift skit wasn't actually his idea.

Travis Kelce made a cameo on SNL during the Taylor Swift-NFL segment 😂



This was AWESOME pic.twitter.com/EGcKhH0BVD — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 15, 2023 @jasrifootball

"They asked me if I kinda wanted to end the skit that was about me and Taylor's takeover of the NFL games which was hilarious," he said.

"I loved every bit of it."

We're sure he's also loving how the Chiefs are currently on a five-game winning streak ... and are the favorites to make it six in a row against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.