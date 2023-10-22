Taylor Swift Shows Up Again for Travis Kelce's Game in Kansas City

update

2:36 PM PT -- CBS did, indeed, pan to Taylor during the game ... it just took a little while.

There were shots of her cheering on the Chiefs, not to mention her losing her s*** next to Brittany Mahomes -- with whom she seems to be good pals now. Check out the little celebratory handshake they get into after a big play on the field.

Like a couple school girl BFFs, really. How 'bout that?!?

Taylor Swift might just be Travis Kelce's good luck charm -- especially when his team's playing at home, which they are today ... and which TayTay is on hand for yet again.

The singer is in Arrowhead Stadium right now as the Chiefs play the Chargers, and like she has been these past few weeks ... Taylor's up in a private suite rooting for her man. She hasn't been explicitly shouted out in the CBS broadcast just yet -- but footage of her in the building is already surfacing.

One clip posted by the NFL shows her dancing around with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and their baby ... and it looks like Pat's little brother, Jackson, is right behind them there.

Taylor's in Chiefs gear, per usual ... this marks her 3rd time coming to KC to see TK.

Going to Travis's games has become a bit of a tradition for Taylor now ... which just further confirms how serious she and the Chiefs tight end are becoming. She's already gone to a total of 4 of his games this season (this one included) and all signs point to her continuing.

Remember, it all started with TS swinging by back in late September -- which marked her initial appearance ... where she cozied up next to Travis' mom, Donna. Since then she's shown up in NJ for the Chiefs game against the Jets ... bringing along celeb pals.

Taylor skipped the following game in Minnesota -- but made sure to come out in person for last week's matchup against the Broncos ... where she was in Kansas City once more.

Seeing how she's out there again right now ... you could argue she's becoming a bit of a regular. And assuming the relationship goes on for much longer, locals can probably get used to seeing her more and more.

So far, it doesn't appear the announcers have made much mention of Taylor being in attendance today ... which could be reflective of some NFL fans groaning over that lately.

There's still a lot more football to go, though ... so we'll see if they name-drop her.