Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave Arrowhead Stadium Holding Hands After Chiefs' Loss

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave Arrowhead Holding Hands ... After Chiefs' Loss

12/11/2023 6:20 AM PT

Travis Kelce may have been a loser on the field on Sunday night, but off of it, he continued his winning ways, leaving Arrowhead Stadium hand in hand with Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs superstar's girlfriend was in attendance for his game against the Buffalo Bills for the second straight weekend ... and while Kelce and Kansas City couldn't pull out the win at home, Swift was there to console him afterward.

She was spotted grabbing his hand and chatting with him following the 20-17 L ... some TLC we're sure he could use, given the controversial way the Chiefs lost.

Despite an offsides call that ruined the afternoon for the Chiefs ... the tight end still played solidly, recording six catches for 83 yards.

Swift was seen on the broadcast cheering him on often ... and, at one point during the game, announcer Tony Romo actually referred to her as Kelce's "wife" -- a verbal flub he quickly corrected.

The NFL contest was the sixth one Swift has attended this season -- and if you're keeping score at home, the Chiefs are now 4-2 with her in attendance.

Kansas City will have to pack its bags for a road game this weekend -- it's slated to play in New England on Sunday ... and while it remains to be seen if Swift will jet to Foxborough for the tilt, it's probably a safe bet to assume she'll be there once again for her new man.

