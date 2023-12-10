Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game Against Buffalo Bills

Another Sunday, another Taylor Swift sighting at the Kansas City Chiefs game -- this time, she's back in Missouri to watch Travis Kelce take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Indeed, T-Swift is in the building at Arrowhead Sunday ... and just like all the other times before, she'll have a front-row seat to all the action as TK and co. take on the New York team. Her presence there was pretty casual ... looks like she strolled right in.

Check out this video of Taylor walking right past the Bills as they were about to exit the tunnel. Doesn't seem they even noticed her as they were hyping each other up.

She didn't seem to mind that nobody stopped to acknowledge her ... she simply cruised right on through and went on about her business -- on her way to the luxury suite, no doubt.

The photos of her there at the stadium are already pouring in, and it looks like she's in selfie mode ... taking pics with friends and fans alike. As far who she's sitting with -- the early photos popping up online seem to suggest she's right next to Travis's mom, Donna Kelce.

We'll see what sort of impact Taylor has on the game today ... remember, last time she attended (literally last week) it appeared to have the opposite effect that she normally has ... namely, spurring the Chiefs to a win.

Anyway, get used to seeing Taylor at these games for the foreseeable future ... she won't have to start touring again until February, when she has to fly to Tokyo for a string of shows.