Travis Kelce Game-Used Jersey Sells for $37k in Midst of Taylor Swift Fever

Travis Kelce is no stranger to breaking records on the field, and now he's doing so off as well ... with a game-used jersey auctioning off for a hefty price.

The jersey, worn by Travis in the Chiefs 2019 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City, and a game in which TK scored a TD just went for an eye-watering $37K on Goldin Auctions. The sale marks an all-time record for a Travis game-used item for the auction house.

Auction owner, Ken Goldin, tells us, "This is an all-time record for a Travis Kelce game-used item. He has always been popular but the success of the Chiefs, as well as the publicity he's gotten around his relationship with Taylor Swift, has added to his popularity and awareness among collectors."

Ken's clearly stating the obvious, though ... as the frenzy surrounding his romance with Taylor has been like nothing we've seen before. Not all NFL fans have been happy with Swift's presence at the games, stating she's been a distraction ... especially during broadcasts.

