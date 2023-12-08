Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Breaks Records With $1 Billion In Sales
12/8/2023 9:43 AM PT
The wins keep coming for Taylor Swift ... whose "Eras" tour has already raked in an estimated $1.04 BILLION in gross ticket sales.
According to live-music trade publication Pollstar, it's the first-ever tour to smash the billion-dollar milestone.
The sky-high numbers have topped all previous tours in ticket sales for the 12-month period from Nov. 17, 2022, to Nov. 15, 2023 -- and yes, that includes Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour, which takes second place.
It's estimated that Tay's tour has sold a whopping 4.35 million tickets from 60 shows ... with merchandise sales racking up to $200 million during the yearly run.
Those record-breaking numbers are expected to escalate -- as Pollstar predicts that ticket sales from the next eligible box-office year will once again hit $1B -- taking the tour's total to $2B.
Of course, the enormous success of her tour means Taylor will be lining her pockets with some hefty payday checks -- though she's shown that sharing is caring ... dishing over $50M in total bonuses to her concert crew and an extra $100k to every truck driver hauling her tour equipment around the country.
Also, let's not forget -- her concert film also bagged an enormous $250M at the global box office.
Surely, her achievements speak volumes ... hushing the haters of her recent Time's Person of the Year crowning.
Among her grind, it appears she's found the perfect work/life balance ... making plenty of time for BF Travis Kelce.