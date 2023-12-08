Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Breaks Records With $1 Billion In Sales

The wins keep coming for Taylor Swift ... whose "Eras" tour has already raked in an estimated $1.04 BILLION in gross ticket sales.

According to live-music trade publication Pollstar, it's the first-ever tour to smash the billion-dollar milestone.

The sky-high numbers have topped all previous tours in ticket sales for the 12-month period from Nov. 17, 2022, to Nov. 15, 2023 -- and yes, that includes Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour, which takes second place.

It's estimated that Tay's tour has sold a whopping 4.35 million tickets from 60 shows ... with merchandise sales racking up to $200 million during the yearly run.

Those record-breaking numbers are expected to escalate -- as Pollstar predicts that ticket sales from the next eligible box-office year will once again hit $1B -- taking the tour's total to $2B.

Of course, the enormous success of her tour means Taylor will be lining her pockets with some hefty payday checks -- though she's shown that sharing is caring ... dishing over $50M in total bonuses to her concert crew and an extra $100k to every truck driver hauling her tour equipment around the country.

Also, let's not forget -- her concert film also bagged an enormous $250M at the global box office.

Surely, her achievements speak volumes ... hushing the haters of her recent Time's Person of the Year crowning.