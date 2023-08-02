Taylor Swift Gave Out Over $50 Million in Bonuses to 'Eras' Tour Crew

Taylor Swift gave away way more money in bonuses than previously known -- in fact, it was more like tens of millions ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources tell us Taylor did, in fact, shell out north of $50 million for every member of the 'Eras' tour crew -- that includes the $100k per trucker we previously reported, which itself came out to about $5 million, seeing how there's around 50 guys hauling her tour equipment from city to city.

There was a lot more dough to go around as it turns out. We're hearing that the additional $45 million-plus was divvied up among everyone working on her tour ... including sound techs, caterers, stagehands, backing musicians, etc. Of course, her backup dancers got paid too. People reported it was about $55 million total given out.

Now, it's unclear what amount each department received -- but our sources say the dancers and others did get more than, say, the truckers did ... which was already a hell of a lot.

Point is ... TayTay opened up her wallet and took care of her people in a big way, something that's unheard of in this day and age of big act tours. Considering how much dough the 'Eras' tour has generated -- upwards of a billion dollars -- it's safe to say ... she can afford it.

As you know, the U.S. leg of the 'Eras' tour is winding down -- she's doing her final 6 shows here in L.A. starting Thursday at SoFi Stadium, and wrapping up next Wednesday.