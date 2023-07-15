Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Taylor Swift Votes in Her Nashville Election Amid Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Exercise Your Franchise, People!!! Casts Vote in Nashville Election

7/15/2023 5:40 AM PT
Taylor Swift
Getty

Taylor Swift took a break from her Eras Tour to go out and vote in her hometown of Nashville ... and she's calling on her millions of fans to follow suit.

The pop star posted a message to her Instagram story Friday ... informing her Tennessee neighbors early voting for their city officials and some state seats had already begun. She also attached a photo of herself wearing a sticker that read, "I voted today."

Taylor Swift

Taylor continued, "We have the opportunity to choose those who will represent us for the next four years ... I urge each and every one of you to do the same and make your voice heard."

She ended by providing a link to her followers instructing them on how to get to the polls for early voting.

Taylor Swift

Politics has piqued Taylor's interest in the past. In 2018, Taylor endorsed Phil Bredesen, who was running for the Tennessee Senate seat as a Democrat, but he lost to Republican Marsha Blackburn.

The following year, Taylor penned a letter to Republican Tennessee Senator, Lamar Alexander, encouraging him to get behind the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation.

Stars Promote The Vote!
Launch Gallery
STARS PROMOTE THE VOTE Launch Gallery

Even though the legislation had already been passed by the House of Representatives, a number of Republicans voiced their opposition to it.

Taylor has also tweeted about her views against racism and police brutality.

Taylor Swift Moments -- Through The Eras!
Launch Gallery
Swift Through The Eras! Launch Gallery
Getty

Senator Swift maybe? It's got a nice ring to it.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later