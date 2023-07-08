Taylor Swift Brings Out Ex Taylor Lautner During Kansas City Show

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At KC Concert ... Ex-BF Taylor Lautner Appears On Stage

7/8/2023 5:34 AM PT
Taylor Swift and ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner were back together ... at least for one night on the pop star's Eras Tour.

The two Taylors reunited during Swift's Friday performance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City ... and they were joined by none other Joey King and Presley Cash. Lautner was so psyched he did back flips and cartwheels onstage, causing the shocked crowd to go wild.

Swift brought out the three actors after premiering a new video for her tune, "I Can See You," starring all four of them. King and Presley have previously worked with Swift, making cameos in Taylor's 2011 video for her song, "Mean."

And, of course, Lautner was the inspiration behind Swift's track, "Back To December," on her 2010 "Speak Now" album, which just got re-released with a slightly new title, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."

At her KC concert, Swift gave huge props to Lautner, telling the audience, “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the ‘Speak Now’ album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video," referring to "I Can See You."

Swift continued, "He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

Lautner later posted a photo on Instagram, showing the three Taylors pointing at one another in a recreation of the famous Spider-Man meme. Lautner tied the knot with Taylor Dome last year. He dated Swift for a few months in 2009.

