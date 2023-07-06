Taylor Swift's Dad Emailed About Catalog Deal Days Before Call Happened

Taylor Swift's dad apparently knew there were some important happenings taking place concerning Big Machine Label Group just days before his daughter's catalog was sold to Scooter Braun.

In an email, obtained by TMZ, Scott Swift provides help into a "data room" for Ithaca -- the company that purchased BMLG (and Taylor's music) for $330 million. The timing of the email -- June 26, 2019 -- is interesting considering the company sale happened just a couple days later. DailyMail was first to break the news of the new details.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the data room was used to include info about upcoming deals and happenings within the company -- and would have almost certainly included info about the $330M sale.

As we reported, Taylor has maintained she didn't know the sale was even happening until it was finalized and made public. Scott Swift has said he did not participate in any shareholder calls about the sale because they were under strict NDA, and he didn't want to know anything that might jeopardize his daughter's career.

We've also seen a copy of that NDA, which appeared to be standard in its guidelines.

However, Big Machine's CEO Scott Borchetta released a statement shortly after Taylor said she'd been left in the dark, calling Scott out ... "I guess it might somehow be possible that her dad Scott, 13 Management lawyer Jay Schaudies (who represented Scott Swift on the shareholder calls) ... didn't say anything to Taylor over the prior 5 days."

BTW ... Jay still works on Taylor's management team to this day.

We also reported Scott Swift cashed in to the tune of $15 million on the catalog sale as he owned a percentage of Big Machine when it was sold.

A source close to Taylor tells us, "In 2020, the ability to evaluate any opportunity for Taylor to purchase her catalog was conditioned on signing a gag order NDA prohibiting her from ever speaking the truth about Scooter and the situation. Taylor has completely moved on from this saga, and has turned what started out as an extremely painful situation into one of the most fulfilling creative endeavors of her life."

The source continues, "She re-recorded 3 albums and has 3 more to go. She’s looking forward to the release of her new album tonight."