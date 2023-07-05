Taylor Swift Fans Await Ticketmaster Codes For Europe Shows After Last Year's Fiasco

Taylor Swift fans overseas are crossing their fingers for an email from Ticketmaster, letting them know if one of her concerts will be in their future ... and there's reason to worry after last year's ticket sales fiasco.

Swifties looking to attend one of the singer's shows in places like London, Dublin, and Liverpool are supposed to be getting a drop in their inbox Wednesday, informing them if they'll get a code to buy tickets or be put on a waiting list.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023 @taylorswift13

Ticketmaster's made it clear ... seats will be sold on a "first come first serve basis" for those blessed with codes.

Folks with the golden email can only scoop up 4 seats, and they'll get their unique code sent to them the evening before their show's tickets go on sale -- tickets for Dublin go on sale next week and other concerts follow according to date.

As we reported, fans were furious back in November when the public sale for Taylor's US leg of the Eras Tour was canceled, following a mad scramble for tickets, and major scalper interference that inflated prices to as much as $20k a pop. Oh, and the site crashed.

Taylor dragged Ticketmaster after the mess, echoing what a lot of her fans had already complained about. The company was even hit with a lawsuit and had to answer to Congress.