Taylor Swift Blasts Scooter Braun, whom she calls 'Bully,' for Owning Her Music

Exclusive Details TMZ/Getty Composite

Taylor Swift is NOT happy about manager-to-the-stars Scooter Braun acquiring the rights to her old music -- calling him a longtime bully, and dubbing the business move as gross.

T-Swift took to Tumblr Sunday to slam Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Kanye West's manager -- who just snapped up Taylor's former music catalog from her old label, Big Machine Label, in a blockbuster $300-million-plus deal -- accusing Scooter of being an industry punk.

Specifically, Taylor wrote ... "I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years."

She goes on to list Kim and Kanye secretly recording her in 2016 as something that Scooter orchestrated, but multiple sources tell us Scooter had nothing to do with that ... in fact he wasn't working with Kanye at the time. Taylor also threw in a screenshot of an old Bieber IG post, in which JB was FaceTiming with Scooter and Kanye, and captioned his pic at the time with "Taylor swift what up."

Justin has since deleted that caption.

Nevertheless, Taylor clearly believes Scooter is to blame ... and goes on to blast him by saying, "Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

Sources connected to Big Machine tell us, Taylor's dad is on the board of directors and has known about the deal for at least a week.

Taylor finishes by writing, "This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it."

She also hit her point home by writing, "Sad and grossed out."