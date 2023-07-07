Taylor Swift Alleged Trespasser Arrested Outside Rhode Island Home

Taylor Swift's homes keep bringing out the most odd behavior -- a woman was just nabbed for allegedly trespassing on her Rhode Island property.

Westerly Police Department Chief Paul Gingerella tells TMZ ... cops were dispatched to the singer's estate Monday afternoon for a report of a trespasser, and when officers arrived they arrested a woman who they say had previously been warned to stay off Taylor's property.

TMZ obtained photos showing the suspect being handcuffed outside the front gate to Taylor's home ... smack in the middle of three "NO TRESPASSING" signs.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the woman is 54-year-old Kimberly Meyer and she was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing. She was released from custody, but she's due back in court July 14.

It's not clear who called police ... but folks who were there say Taylor's private security told the woman to leave, but she refused to budge.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... Taylor was staying at the house during the holiday weekend, though it's unclear if she was actually home at the time of the arrest.