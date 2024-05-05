Dua Lipa -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Dua Lipa's looks over the years are not going Houdini!

Here is a 20-year-old version of Dua showin' some sass and side-eye while onstage during the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London, England (left). This was just one year prior to releasing her mega hits, "IDGAF" and "New Rules."

And, nearly a decade later during a live performance, "The Pencil Sharpener" pro brought the same sexy-sass she's been giving for years just ahead of dropping her latest album "Radical Optimism" (right).

"Training Season" is in session and her beauty is clearly no "illusion."

But the question on everyone's mind is ...