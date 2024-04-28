Shelled inside this peanut-shaped picture is an American country singer and rapper who broke into mainstream media just a few years ago but began selling mixtapes out of his car dating back to the early 2000s.

His hit song, "Son of A Sinner", really resonated with his listeners, so much so the track charted on the music charts for more than 20 weeks! When he's not doin' cool things like performing on "American Idol," he's a doting father to his two kiddos.

His wifey Bunny XO may be able to help you out If ya still "Need A Favor"!