Taylor Swift Declined to Come on Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast
Taylor to Meghan Uh, Kinda Busy, but Good Luck on Your Podcast!
6/25/2023 5:55 AM PT
Meghan Markle shot for the stars trying to book guests for her soon-to-be extinct podcast, but maybe the biggest one in the U.S. wasn't impressed enough to bite the bait.
Taylor Swift politely declined Meghan's request to have a chit-chat on her "Archetypes" podcast ... this according to the Wall Street Journal.
The M.O. of the podcast was to discuss challenges and stereotypes facing women ... something Taylor has addressed in the past ... but Meghan's venue clearly wasn't enticing enough.
Mind you Meghan did get good guests -- Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton -- but the current, reigning queen of entertainment wasn't gonna be reeled in.
Prince Harry apparently had high hopes for his failed Spotify endeavors ... notably, trying to get Trump and Putin to talk about their childhood traumas. It's an interesting pie-in-the-sky play, but it was clearly a no-go. Besides, can you imagine Putin saying, "I became a ruthless dictator because my pops didn't love me."
As we reported, Spotify has pulled the plug on their $20M deal, and the company's honcho and podcast king, Bill Simons, excoriated H&M, calling them "grifters."