Meghan Markle and Prince Harry End Podcast Partnership with Spotify

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are calling it quits on their deal with Spotify to produce their "Archetypes" podcast after one season.

In a joint statement ... the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (citing their production company, Archewell Audio) and Spotify -- a music/podcast digital service -- said they have "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

The New York Post reported Meghan/Harry failed to generate enough content for Spotify to payout their $20 million contract in full.

But WME, the talent agency that reps Meghan, told the Wall Street Journal ... the Duchess is continuing to crank out more podcasts for her "Archetypes" fans on a different platform. No word though on where and when we can listen to the new episodes.