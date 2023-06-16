Meghan Markle and Prince Harry End Podcast Partnership with Spotify
6/16/2023 6:09 AM PT
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are calling it quits on their deal with Spotify to produce their "Archetypes" podcast after one season.
In a joint statement ... the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (citing their production company, Archewell Audio) and Spotify -- a music/podcast digital service -- said they have "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."
The New York Post reported Meghan/Harry failed to generate enough content for Spotify to payout their $20 million contract in full.
But WME, the talent agency that reps Meghan, told the Wall Street Journal ... the Duchess is continuing to crank out more podcasts for her "Archetypes" fans on a different platform. No word though on where and when we can listen to the new episodes.
Meghan and Harry launched Archetypes in 2020 after they reportedly signed a multi-year deal with Spotify to produce the show in audio form. But the podcast didn't premiere until 2022 with Meghan as the host, interviewing celebs such as Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton. There were 12 episodes in all, with the final one airing November 2022.