Prince Archie Gets Bicycle Fit for Royal for His 4th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shunning the royal family isn't stopping their firstborn from getting a little royal treatment -- turns out Prince Archie's got a sweet gift for his 4th birthday, simply because of his bloodline.

Archie's big surprise arrived on the doorstep of his parents' Montecito home ... a brand-spanking new bike complete with training wheels.

The little prince's birthday was May 6, and he loved the bicycle so much, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to send thanks to the Montecito shop that sent it to him.

Their assistant, Harrison Colcord, typed a letter on behalf of Harry and Meghan and mailed it to the owners of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop. If the name doesn't make it obvious ... yes, the owners are British.

It read, "On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke, and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday. The bike has brought much joy and is most appreciated by the family."

Archie's 4th birthday was not without drama. You might recall, Harry was treated like less-than-royalty when he attended last month's coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in London amid his ongoing feud with the Royal Family. Harry hightailed out of town to get back to California for Archie's birthday.

According to People ... the bike shop owner told Harry and Meghan's security he's "just a British business in town that wanted to give Archie a gift."