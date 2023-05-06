King Charles Officially Crowned In Coronation At Westminster Abbey

History has just been made, as King Charles has been given his crown at his monumental coronation -- taking the reigns in a centuries-long tradition following last year's death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles made things official Saturday morning at Westminster Abbey in London ... where people came in droves to watch the ceremony unfold, including Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family -- not to mention the millions/billions of others watching across the globe.

Charles gave the traditional coronation oath before signing a pledge to serve his people. He was later given St. Edward's Crown -- something that's been a part of the lineage for over 400 years!

William pledged allegiance following his father's crowning, while little Prince George served as one of the service's 4 Pages. The procession is now underway, taking Charles and Queen Camilla back to Buckingham Palace through the streets of London.

The coronation was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby -- leading these coronations has been a task for Archbishops since the first one went down way back in 1066 for William I the Conqueror.

Play video content

Don't forget, today's festivities took a lot of preparation -- as we reported, Buckingham Palace was recently transformed in order for those involved to go over the layout on a more private scale.

This week, we've seen the likes of Prince William, Kate, and their kids heading to Westminster for some rehearsals ahead of the real deal.

And just days before the coronation, swarms of fans camped outside to show their support -- donning some pretty spectacular outfits, too.

You'll recall, Charles was thrust into power following the death of QE 2 in September ... news that rocked the entire world for weeks on end. Her funeral procession had all eyes on it, too.

Play video content 9/16/22

Remember, her coffin was even rushed by someone as people waited up to 28 hours to pay respects -- but he was rapidly tackled by cops and arrested.

There was a ton of drama following her death, specifically between the royal fam and Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ... after the couple's Netflix series blasted what they saw as toxicity within the palace walls. Harry was even reportedly written out of Saturday's big event as a result of his book, "Spare."

PH and MM did eventually get an invite to the coronation, but only Harry attended, with Meghan and the kiddos staying across the pond.