Queen Elizabeth Funeral Service Underway in England

Queen Elizabeth's funeral is underway as she makes her final voyage to her resting place -- and a who's who of global dignitaries are there to see it for themselves.

The procession kicked off very early Monday morning, with the Royal pallbearers carrying QE2's casket from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey ... where the actual service took place.

The route was obviously lined with people ... as they flocked to glimpse Her Royal Highness's casket one last time. King Charles and the rest of the immediate Royal family, including Princes William and Harry, were in tow -- similar to the procession when her body was first brought to the Hall.

The service itself was quite emotional -- King Charles was fighting back tears after adding a bouquet on top of his mother's coffin ... with a note that read "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

Upwards of 2,000 people were in attendance, including President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau ... among several other European leaders and First Ladies -- including Ukraine's Olena Zelenska.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was at the funeral, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was one of the last dignitaries to enter ahead of the service.

Prince Harry and Meghan were seated behind the rest of the royal family -- Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform at the funeral.

The coffin started heading on a route through much of London after the service was over ... with the ending location at St. George's Chapel within Windsor Castle, where she'll be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

A private service for the family is expected to take place later Monday evening.

The Queen died 11 days ago, and it's been an extended period of mourning across the pond, with thousands of people coming to pay their respects. There's been vigils held in her honor, by both her children and grandchildren, and some famous faces have stopped by to say goodbye to Her Majesty. Of course, there's been some drama too.

Considering Queen Elizabeth was one of the longest serving monarchs in history -- and was generally beloved by everyone -- the odds of this send-off being grand are pretty good.

QE2 was 96.