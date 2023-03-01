Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Spotted Out For First Time Since 'Spare' Release

Play video content MEGA/BACKGRID

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pushing through any public pressure to avoid the spotlight -- they were all smiles as they went out for the first time since the release of Harry's infamous memoir.

The couple went out in L.A. Tuesday night ... as Page Six reported, hitting up celeb hot spot San Vicente Bungalows for a date night and they didn't seem bothered by the pouring rain or all the recent pushback they've gotten over his book "Spare."

BTW, the restaurant is part of a very private members-only club so perhaps the night out was an ease back into the public scene.

As you know, Harry's memoir sent shockwaves all over the world as he took direct jabs at members of the royal family.

You'll recall, he opened up about a ton of things ... at one point, he accused his brother Prince William of physically attacking him and at another point, he got candid about his frostbitten penis. Of course, the book didn't sit well with everyone -- especially folks across the pond.

Perhaps coincidentally, King Charles is reportedly booting his son and daughter-in-law from Frogmore Cottage, formerly the couple's UK home. Adding insult to Harry and Meghan's injury ... the British reports say disgraced Prince Andrew will be moving into the cottage. 😬

As we reported, there's been so much fallout Harry now will be chatting with renowned trauma expert Dr. Gabor Maté this weekend and the whole thing will be live streamed.

Play video content 2/16/23 Comedy Central

Remember, the creators of the show "South Park" even mocked the couple in a recent episode.