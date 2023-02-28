Prince Harry Sitting Down with Trauma Expert in Live Stream Event

Prince Harry is gearing up to get even more of his chest -- yes, there's more, apparently -- by sitting down with a renowned trauma expert, and the whole thing will be live streamed.

The Duke of Sussex has an appointment with Dr. Gabor Maté this Saturday, and royal watchers can pay to get a front-row seat to what's billed as an "intimate conversation," and can even ask questions in real-time according to "Spare" publisher Random House. The event tickets come with a copy of Harry's memoir.

Maté says the stream will dive deep into the importance of personal healing and touch on the impact of emotional loss. The doctor hopes the session with Harry can spark an open discussion about mental health for everyone.

Harry's spoken at length about his mental health in his book, and in "The Me You Can't See," the Apple TV+ series he co-produced with Oprah Winfrey.

Join us on Saturday, March 4th for a virtual live conversation between Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Gabor Maté, renowned speaker and author of THE MYTH OF NORMAL: TRAUMA, ILLNESS, AND HEALING IN A TOXIC CULTURE. pic.twitter.com/F06gT630Bz — Dr. Gabor Maté (@DrGaborMate) February 25, 2023 @DrGaborMate

FYI -- Maté's background is in dealing with childhood development, trauma and its potential lifelong impacts on physical and mental health. So, right up Prince Harry's alley ... considering the tragic loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

The doctor's also been a big promoter of the plant-based psychedelic ayahuasca as an alternative way to treat addiction, although he's faced some backlash due to it being an illegal practice in Canada.

