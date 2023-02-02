Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Ellen DeGeneres Vow Renewal with Portia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still fitting in with their Montecito neighbors just fine ... hitting a celeb-packed birthday party that included Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi renewing their vows.

The (former) royal couple were among guests at Portia's birthday party this week, an event that, unbeknownst to Ellen, doubled as a surprise vow-renewing ceremony.

You can see both Harry and Meghan looking on from the party crowd, both with huge smiles on their faces as Kris Jenner officiates. Ellen was clearly stunned, as Portia entered the room wearing a wedding dress ... Ellen called Portia the "greatest gift" for the surprise.

Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday. You can watch the whole video on my YouTube. https://t.co/a1wUnmVmmQ pic.twitter.com/MLXwWBngX0 — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) February 2, 2023 @EllenDeGeneres

Not only were Kris, Harry and Meghan in attendance -- Brandi Carlile performed -- and had everyone in their feels. Ellen and Portia have been married since 2008.

Play video content YouTube/ EllenTube

Meghan's friendship with Ellen is no secret, she's appeared on her show in the past ... and of course, they now have the Montecito connection.