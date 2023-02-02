Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Ellen DeGeneres Vow Renewal with Portia

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Watch Ellen & Portia Renew Vows At Star-Studded Bday Party

2/2/2023 12:20 PM PT
harry and Meghan ellen and portia
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still fitting in with their Montecito neighbors just fine ... hitting a celeb-packed birthday party that included Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi renewing their vows.

The (former) royal couple were among guests at Portia's birthday party this week, an event that, unbeknownst to Ellen, doubled as a surprise vow-renewing ceremony.

harry and Meghan at ellen wedding

You can see both Harry and Meghan looking on from the party crowd, both with huge smiles on their faces as Kris Jenner officiates. Ellen was clearly stunned, as Portia entered the room wearing a wedding dress ... Ellen called Portia the "greatest gift" for the surprise.

Not only were Kris, Harry and Meghan in attendance -- Brandi Carlile performed -- and had everyone in their feels. Ellen and Portia have been married since 2008.

CUTE IN THE CROWD
Meghan's friendship with Ellen is no secret, she's appeared on her show in the past ... and of course, they now have the Montecito connection.

So while it seems like Harry and Meghan are doing just fine in getting along with their U.S. neighbors ... the same can't be said about their family across the pond.

