Ellen DeGeneres Gives Emotional Update On Loss Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Play video content

Ellen DeGeneres is remembering her close friend, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, telling people to 'love one another' as she continues to mourn his loss.

Ellen gave the tear-jerking update Friday morning -- calling the past 11 days since tWitch died painful and tough, noting how hard the holidays can be for people.

She tells her fans to continue to laugh and enjoy each other's company as a way of honoring the late dancer ... saying that's exactly what he loved to do. It's a clip that must hit home for tWitch's millions of fans -- Ellen ends by telling everyone to "send love to one another."

As we reported, Ellen paid tribute to her close friend the day TMZ broke the story of his passing ... writing, "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."