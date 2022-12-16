Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Says She Loves Him To 'Eternity and Beyond'

'Your Mother Loves You To Eternity and Beyond'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss mom is thanking family and friends for their prayers and love after her son's shocking death.

Connie Boss Alexander expressed her gratitude on social media, saying ... "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls."

In the Instagram story, it's clear tWitch's death has been difficult on his mother, she says ... "I can't use words right know. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer."

Later on, tWitch's mom ends with a heartfelt note to her late son ... "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."